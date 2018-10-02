Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 2, 2018

Four Latino families can bring a Fair Housing claim against a Fairfax mobile home park, challenging a policy requiring each adult living in the park to show legal proof of residency in the United States. Background Four Latino couples who live or lived at Waples Mobile Home Park challenge the Park’s policy requiring all occupants to provide ...

