Elizabeth City attorney reprimanded (access required)

Elizabeth City attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan October 2, 2018

Attorney: Joseph H. Forbes Jr. Location: Elizabeth City Bar membership: Member since 1984 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Aug. 22 Background: Beginning in 2010 through 2016, Forbes represented a client in a personal injury matter and failed to file a lawsuit on behalf of the client before the statute of limitations expired. Forbes had previously missed the statute of limitations ...

