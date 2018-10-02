Quantcast
Employment Discrimination – Back pay is mandatory legal remedy under ADEA

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 2, 2018

The district court held that Baltimore County violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, but denied the EEOC’s request for back pay damages, concluding it had discretion to deny a request for such damages. The 4th Circuit disagreed, holding that back pay damages were a mandatory legal remedy under the ADEA. Background The district court concluded that ...

