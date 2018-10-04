Quantcast
Charlotte attorney censured (access required)

Charlotte attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan October 4, 2018

Attorney: Kenneth T. Davies Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1980 Disciplinary action: Censured on Sept. 5 Background: Davies permitted James Neal Rodgers, a disbarred attorney who was disbarred for misappropriation, to engage in the unauthorized practice law while working as a paralegal for Davies’ firm. Davies allowed Rodgers to provide legal services and give legal advice to at ...

