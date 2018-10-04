Quantcast
Constitutional – Church Membership – Core Ecclesiastical Matter (access required)

Constitutional – Church Membership – Core Ecclesiastical Matter (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 4, 2018

Where plaintiffs complain that they were ousted from membership in the defendant-church, but where church membership is a core ecclesiastical matter, inquiry by this court into the matter is barred. We affirm the trial court’s grant of defendant’s motion to dismiss. Plaintiffs’ allegations center around ecclesiastical matters, specifically the adoption and enforcement within a religious association of ...

