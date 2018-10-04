Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / ‘Defiant ones’ case sent back to trial court (access required)

By: Matt Chaney October 4, 2018

Two brothers who have spent more than seven years in jail for defying a court’s order to abandon what they allege is their family’s land will get a new day in court, thanks to a unanimous Sept. 21 North Carolina Supreme Court opinion sending their case back down for more consideration. The Supreme Court remanded the ...

