Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Child Custody –Former Unmarried Partner – Standing (access required)

Domestic Relations – Child Custody –Former Unmarried Partner – Standing (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 4, 2018

Where plaintiff’s relationship with the children ended when her relationship with their mother ended, and where neither of the biological parents had taken acts inconsistent with their constitutional parental rights, plaintiff lacked standing to pursue custody. We affirm the trial court’s dismissal of plaintiff’s complaint for shared legal and physical custody on grounds of plaintiff’s lack ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo