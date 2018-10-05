Quantcast
Criminal – Investigatory stop supported by reasonable suspicion (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 5, 2018

A law enforcement officer lawfully detained the defendant as he was emptying his truck on a rural road, and the appeals court upholds the denial of the motion to suppress. Background Indicted for illegal firearm possession, Steven Nestor moved to suppress the firearm and other contraband, arguing that the items were illegally seized during an investigatory stop ...

