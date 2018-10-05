Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody – Jurisdiction – German Residents (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 5, 2018

The parties agreed to and did move to Germany with their child, and the German courts are exercising jurisdiction in a parallel custody dispute. Under these circumstances, the Buncombe County District Court did not abuse its discretion when it declined to exercise jurisdiction. We affirm the trial court’s order declining jurisdiction in favor of the German ...

