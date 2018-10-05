Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence – Professional Malpractice – Real Estate Agents – Negligent Misrepresentation – Real Property – Septic System (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Professional Malpractice – Real Estate Agents – Negligent Misrepresentation – Real Property – Septic System (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 5, 2018

Even if real estate agents are members of a profession and are subject to claims of professional malpractice, there is no evidence that the sellers’ real estate agents made false statements to the plaintiff-buyers. Furthermore, the record shows that the buyers knew about the problems with the sellers’ septic system before the closing. Therefore, plaintiffs ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo