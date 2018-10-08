Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Lack of Counsel – Failure to Prosecute – Dismissal (access required)

Civil Practice – Lack of Counsel – Failure to Prosecute – Dismissal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 8, 2018

After the lift of a stay following an interlocutory appeal, plaintiffs’ counsel withdrew. As one plaintiff was a corporate entity, the court directed plaintiffs to obtain successor counsel. However, plaintiffs failed to obtain new counsel; instead, the individual plaintiff repeatedly expressed his intent to dismiss the action if defendants dismissed their counterclaims. Plaintiffs had no ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo