Contracts – Licensing Agreement – Breach – Withdrawal of Admissions (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 8, 2018

Plaintiffs alleged that defendants used positions of trust for their own benefit and to the detriment of plaintiff following the failure of a pharmaceutical licensing agreement between the parties. Defendant/third-party plaintiff alleged third-party defendants interfered with plaintiff’s ability to comply with the licensing agreement. Because third-party plaintiff was prejudiced by third-party defendants’ untimely attempt to ...

