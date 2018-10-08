Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contracts – UCC – Nonconforming Goods – Time for Rejection (access required)

Contracts – UCC – Nonconforming Goods – Time for Rejection (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 8, 2018

Plaintiff alleged defendants improperly failed to pay for a shipment of grapes plaintiff delivered to defendant. Defendants alleged that the shipment had fermented and was unusable. Because there are genuine issues of material fact as to the reasonableness of defendant’s revocation of its acceptance of plaintiff’s shipment, pursuant to the standards under the Uniform Commercial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo