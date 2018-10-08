Quantcast
Gastonia attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan October 8, 2018

Attorney: Shannon T. Reid Location: Gastonia Bar membership: Member since 2006 Disciplinary action: Censured on Aug. 22 Background: Reid failed to keep a client updated about the status of one matter, and failed to diligently attend to a separate matter on behalf of the same client. The client filed a grievance with the local grievance committee, and Reid failed ...

