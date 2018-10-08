Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Landlord-Tenant / Landlord/Tenant – Commercial Lease – Breach – Frustration of Purpose Doctrine (access required)

Landlord/Tenant – Commercial Lease – Breach – Frustration of Purpose Doctrine (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 8, 2018

Plaintiff allege defendants breached a commercial lease agreement and guaranty. After defendant lost its authorization to conduct post-secondary instruction, it ceased operations, vacated the leased premises, and stopped paying rent. Because the lease permitted defendant to use the premises for any purpose legally permitted for class A office space in addition to the intended purpose ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo