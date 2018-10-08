New tracking system for rape kits, federal grant announced

North Carolina government’s top lawyer says a new tracking system for pending sexual assault evidence kits and new funds toward completing untested kits sitting in local law enforcement agencies will help bring victims justice.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced the new tracking system Thursday at the State Crime Lab. It will provide real-time updates for authorities, attorneys and victims themselves.

Stein’s office says a $2 million federal grant will help reduce the 15,000 untested kits in existence. The money also will go toward ensuring all kits have barcodes and training sexual assault investigators.

The General Assembly approved the tracking system’s creation and a committee to study prioritizing work on the untested kits — both recommended by Stein. He’s said it would cost about $10 million to test the entire backlog.

