Concrete truck crash victim receives $1M settlement (access required)

Concrete truck crash victim receives $1M settlement (access required)

By: Matt Chaney October 9, 2018

  A woman who suffered severe injuries caused by an early-morning crash with a concrete truck has agreed to a $1 million settlement with the driver and the company he worked for, the woman’s attorneys report. Elizabeth Grimes of the Law Offices of Michael A. DeMayo in Charlotte said that her client suffered severe abdominal injuries which ...

