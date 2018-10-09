Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / How to create a long, boring meeting (access required)

How to create a long, boring meeting (access required)

Or, better yet, how not to

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 9, 2018

Want to have an interminable and boring meeting? Here is the game plan.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo