Man accused of threatening students charged with child porn

By: The Associated Press October 9, 2018

A North Carolina man accused of threatening to shoot students at an elementary school near his home is now accused of possessing child porn.
The News & Observer reports 33-year-old Arthur Vladimir Kochetkov of Wake Forest was charged Monday with sexual exploitation of a minor.
Kochetkov has been held at the Wake County jail since he was charged last month with communicating threats. A warrant says he posted a threat to Facebook that said “he’s done amassed an army big enough to slaughter all your Wake Forest kids in their local playground.”
Officials say the porn found on items seized from Kochetkov’s home doesn’t appear to feature local students.
Kochetkov’s family says he is mentally ill. He’s set to appear in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

