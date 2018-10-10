Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Woman who evicted partner can’t sue for co-custody of kids (access required)

Woman who evicted partner can’t sue for co-custody of kids (access required)

By: David Donovan October 10, 2018

  A woman who had a long-term, committed relationship with her former same-sex partner does not have standing to seek custody of the former partner's biological children, a divided North Carolina Court of Appeals panel has ruled. Emily Chavez alleges that she had a seven-year-long “committed and exclusive” relationship with Serena Wadlington during which the two women ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo