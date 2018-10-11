Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Confrontation Right – Harmless Error – Perpetrator’s Identity – Victim’s Volunteer Work (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 11, 2018

The trial court should not have allowed a law enforcement officer to testify that an unavailable witness had said defendant was the driver of the car that caused a fatal traffic accident; nevertheless, since there was other, overwhelming evidence that defendant was the driver – including defendant’s DNA on the car’s driver-side airbag – the ...

