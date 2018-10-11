Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Search Warrant – Defendant's Person – Traffic Stop

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 11, 2018

Since a valid search warrant had been issued to search defendant’s person, an officer could conduct a traffic stop without violating the Fourth Amendment; the stop was initiated to effectuate service of the search warrant. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of one count of statutory sexual offense with a minor, one count of taking ...

