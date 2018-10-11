Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Aggravating Factor – Position of Trust – Sex Offense with a Child

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Aggravating Factor – Position of Trust – Sex Offense with a Child

October 11, 2018

Even though the three-year-old victim only interacted with defendant in person on two occasions, the jury could find that he took advantage of a position of trust and confidence to commit a sex offense against her because the victim was very dependent on her mother, who was in a relationship with defendant. We find no error ...

