Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Sex Offender Registration – ‘Danger to the Community’ – Risk of Reoffending (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sex Offender Registration – ‘Danger to the Community’ – Risk of Reoffending (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 11, 2018

Even though defendant had 20 prior felony convictions when he was convicted of the current peeping offenses, the state did not show that any of his previous convictions involved violence or that they were sexual in nature. Since the state failed to show that defendant posed a risk of engaging in sex offenses following release ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo