Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Starting Preschool

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Starting Preschool

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 11, 2018

Where the parties’ child is starting preschool, this constitutes a substantial change in circumstances, and it is self-evident that such a change affects the child. We affirm the trial court’s order modifying custody to grant primary physical custody to the plaintiff-father. Facts The defendant-mother is a police officer in Edgecombe County. The plaintiff-father is a school teacher in ...

