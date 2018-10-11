Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Settlement opens church preschool to special needs kids (access required)

Settlement opens church preschool to special needs kids (access required)

By: Matt Chaney October 11, 2018

  A group of parents has reached a settlement with a preschool in Charlotte that they said discriminated against their children because of disabilities, the families’ attorneys report. Calvary Child Development Center and a group of five families came to an agreement Oct. 3 to dismiss the families’ lawsuit in exchange for the school adopting policy changes ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo