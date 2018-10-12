Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Insufficient Findings

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Insufficient Findings (access required)

October 12, 2018

Because the trial court’s findings of fact are copied wholesale from the DSS neglect petition, they are replete with recitations of statements, allegations, concerns, reports, and recollections of various persons, with no indication that the trial court weighed this evidence, independently determined that it was reliable, and adopted it – or any portions of it ...

