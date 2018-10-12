Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Mother's Stipulation – Insufficient

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Mother’s Stipulation – Insufficient (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 12, 2018

Even though the respondent-mother stipulated that her child, “Charlie,” was neglected, did not receive proper care or supervision, and lived in an environment injurious to his welfare, these stipulations were invalid stipulations to conclusions of law. While the mother also stipulated to having mental health issues and being homeless, there was no evidence presented and ...

