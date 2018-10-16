Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney reprimanded (access required)

Charlotte attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan October 16, 2018

Attorney: Douglas K. Simmons Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1992 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Sept. 5 Background: Simmons was associated with Lexington Law, a company engaged in the unauthorized practice of law in North Carolina. Prior to Lexington Law’s registration as an interstate law firm, Simmons provided legal services to North Carolina residents on behalf of and at ...

