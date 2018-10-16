Quantcast
By: David Donovan October 16, 2018

Attorney: A. Scott Hamilton Location: Henderson Bar membership: Member since 2010 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Oct. 9 Background: Hamilton represented two clients in personal injury lawsuits arising from one automobile accident. Pursuant to the fee agreement, Hamilton was authorized to disburse to himself or his law firm $11,127.75, but Hamilton disbursed $14,250 of settlement funds to himself and his ...

