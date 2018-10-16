Quantcast
NC lawmakers approve $400M in Florence spending

NC lawmakers approve $400M in Florence spending

By: Associated Press October 16, 2018

The sharp partisanship that’s typified North Carolina’s government was buried temporarily on Monday as legislators approved spending $400 million to quickly help people and communities reeling from flooding left by Hurricane Florence and setting aside another $450 million for upcoming needs. The emergency spending plan unveiled a month after Florence slammed into the state would help ...

