Elusive dad's parental rights terminated (access required)

Elusive dad’s parental rights terminated (access required)

By: David Donovan October 18, 2018

A father who refused to divulge his address except to say that he lived in “his man cave” won’t be able to appeal the termination of his parental rights even though his attorney couldn’t locate him in order to give him the legally required records of his case, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ...

