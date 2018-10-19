Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / NC Supreme Court hopeful had DWI charge in 2009 (access required)

NC Supreme Court hopeful had DWI charge in 2009 (access required)

By: Associated Press October 19, 2018

A candidate for the North Carolina Supreme Court pleaded guilty more than nine years ago to trespassing and driving while impaired. The Charlotte Observer reports Republican Chris Anglin was stopped by police in Greensboro in January 2009 and charged after he registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.14, nearly twice the legal limit. The following September, he ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo