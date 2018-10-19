Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / School district to pay $75K to student hit trying to catch bus (access required)

School district to pay $75K to student hit trying to catch bus (access required)

By: Associated Press October 19, 2018

A North Carolina school system has settled a lawsuit brought by the family of a middle school student who was seriously injured while trying to catch a school bus in 2014. The News & Observer reports that Wake County school officials announced the $75,000 settlement with Michael Burgess’ family Tuesday night, but school board attorney Jonathan ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo