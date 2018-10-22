North Carolina trooper stabbed in shoulder after chase

A North Carolina man is accused of stabbing a state trooper in the shoulder following vehicular and foot chases.

The Gaston Gazette reports that the state Department of Safety said in a release that troopers responding a report of reckless driving Monday night attempted to pull over a car driven by 34-year-old Marcus Pack Moreno.

The car didn’t stop, and eventually swerved into one of the patrol cars before backing into another. The statement says Moreno then fled on foot, and troopers gave chase. Authorities say he stabbed one of the troopers as they tried to arrest him.

The trooper’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Moreno is charged with attempted murder and other counts. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

