Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Law – Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle – Sufficiency of Evidence – Intent to Commit Larceny (access required)

Criminal Law – Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle – Sufficiency of Evidence – Intent to Commit Larceny (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 23, 2018

Defendant’s motion to dismiss for insufficient evidence of intent to commit larceny was correctly denied where the state’s evidence supported a theory that defendant broke into the vehicle to search for valuables and retreated when he was caught by officers. We affirm defendant’s conviction and judgment of sentence. Off-duty police officers patrolling an apartment complex observed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo