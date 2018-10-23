Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Law – Hit-and-Run – Defense of Accident – Willfullness (access required)

Criminal Law – Hit-and-Run – Defense of Accident – Willfullness (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 23, 2018

Defendant was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony hit-and-run for running over the boyfriend of defendant’s former paramour. The jury convicted defendant on both charges. The trial court need not have instructed the jury on defense of accident because multiple eyewitnesses testified that defendant’s vehicle appeared to intentionally strike ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo