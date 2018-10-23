Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Law – Obtaining Property by False Pretenses – Relevancy of Evidence – Preservation of Appellate Issue (access required)

Criminal Law – Obtaining Property by False Pretenses – Relevancy of Evidence – Preservation of Appellate Issue (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 23, 2018

Defendant was arrested after law enforcement recovered stolen items from a pawn shop; the shop’s owner identified defendant as the individual who sold the items. At trial, the investigating officer also testified that police recovered from the pawn shop items belonging to the owner of the auto garage where the victim’s items were stolen. Because ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo