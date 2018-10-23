Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Law – Probation Revocation – Absconding – Sufficiency of Evidence (access required)

Criminal Law – Probation Revocation – Absconding – Sufficiency of Evidence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 23, 2018

The state presented sufficient evidence that defendant willfully failed to report his whereabouts to probation officers when he left his place of residence without prior approval, failed to update his residential address, and was unable to be located or contacted for two months. We affirm the trial court’s revocation of defendant’s parole and activation of his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo