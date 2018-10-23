Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Law – Surveillance Video Identification – Improper Lay Opinion (access required)

Criminal Law – Surveillance Video Identification – Improper Lay Opinion (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 23, 2018

Defendant was arrested after detectives determined he appeared to be the individual on a surveillance video who accompanied another individual who fraudulently accessed a bank account to cash a check. At trial, the investigating detective’s testimony identified defendant on the surveillance video. However, because defendant cabined his objection to the detective’s testimony solely to the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo