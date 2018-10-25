Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / New website puts pro bono work just a click away (access required)

New website puts pro bono work just a click away (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 25, 2018

Every lawyer has gotten the emails or Facebook messages, the ones from old friends or casual acquaintances with a legal question they need an answer to. Now a new website is harnessing the question-and-answer format to help North Carolina attorneys provide legal counsel to some of those in the state who need help the most.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo