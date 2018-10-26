Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Construction accident leads to $975K settlement (access required)

Construction accident leads to $975K settlement (access required)

By: David Donovan October 26, 2018

  A worker who fell 12 feet onto concrete in a 2014 construction accident has reached a $975,000 comprehensive and confidential settlement for injuries caused by the fall, his attorneys report. Brooke Howard of Raleigh and Michael Byrne of Raleigh report that their client sustained a complex pelvic fracture and was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome as a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo