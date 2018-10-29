Quantcast
Criminal Practice– False Pretenses – Indictment Allegations – Property Received – Attorney's Fee – Notice & Opportunity to Be Heard

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 29, 2018

Defendant was indicted for obtaining “$765.00 in U.S. currency.” Defendant’s receipt of the proceeds of his fraudulent check as 97 percent cash and three percent as a check-cashing fee is immaterial. We find no error in defendant’s conviction of obtaining property by false pretenses. We vacate and remand the civil judgment against defendant. Our Supreme Court has ...

