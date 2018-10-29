Quantcast
Home / Criminal Law / Criminal Practice–Murder – Short-Form Indictment – Premeditation & Deliberation (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 29, 2018

  Where the indictment accusing defendant of murder alleged that, in violation of G.S. § 14-17, he did “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously … with malice aforethought kill and murder Todd Beyer,” the indictment complied with the short-form indictment requirements of G.S. § 15-144. Although the indictment did not specify that defendant was charged with first-degree murder ...

