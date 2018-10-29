Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – SBM – Unappealed Denial Order – Re-Hearing – Subject Matter Jurisdiction (access required)

Criminal Practice – SBM – Unappealed Denial Order – Re-Hearing – Subject Matter Jurisdiction (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 29, 2018

  Criminal Practice  – SBM – Unappealed Denial Order – Re-Hearing – Subject Matter Jurisdiction At the initial hearing on the issue of satellite-based monitoring (SBM), the trial court misread State v. Sprouse, 217 N.C. App. 230, 719 S.E.2d 234 (2011), when it ruled that statutory rape constituted an aggravated offense only if the victim was under the age ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo