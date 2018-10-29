Quantcast
Mecklenburg Co. judge suspended 30 days without pay (access required)

By: David Donovan October 29, 2018

A district court judge in Mecklenburg County has been suspended without pay for 30 days after he failed to issue a ruling on a motion for permanent child support for more than five years. The North Carolina Supreme Court issued the 30-day suspension to Judge Ronald Chapman in an Oct. 26 order accepting the recommendations of ...

