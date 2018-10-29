Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Industrial Comm. / Real Property – Civil Practice – Appeals – Remand Order – Attorney’s Fees (access required)

Real Property – Civil Practice – Appeals – Remand Order – Attorney’s Fees (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 29, 2018

In a prior appeal, this court implicitly affirmed the trial court’s ruling that the plaintiff- homeowners’ association owned an easement in a pathway across defendants’ land; therefore, on remand, it was error for the trial court to set a future hearing regarding the ownership of the walkway easement. We reverse and remand the trial court’s remand ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo