Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney’s suspension activated (access required)

Charlotte attorney’s suspension activated (access required)

By: David Donovan October 30, 2018

A stay of Robert M. Donlon’s one-year suspension from the practice of law was lifted, and the suspension activated, on Oct. 16.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo