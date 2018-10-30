Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Finding faith, fitness and fellowship: David Redding is NCLW Lawyer of the Year (access required)

Finding faith, fitness and fellowship: David Redding is NCLW Lawyer of the Year (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 30, 2018

  In 2011, David Redding of Redding Jones of Charlotte was a family man who worked hard as a commercial attorney. But there were two things missing in his life: consistency in his fitness routine, and male bonding. “I would get in good shape and then I would get in bad shape,” he said. “I realized I ...

