Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Child injured at bus stop settles with school district for $75K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 31, 2018

The Wake County Public School System has settled a lawsuit for $75,000 after a boy was hit by a car while on his way to school in Apex, an accident the lawsuit blamed on a negligently designed stop and a bus driver who did not operate the bus’s lights property. Attorney T. Shawn Howard of Maginnis ...

